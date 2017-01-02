Branding champions in the Butte
Wed, 02/01/2017 - 6:24pm News Staff
Squire defends men’s title; Jarchow top among women
By Bobby Reyes
With one lap to go Robbie Squire wasn’t thinking about the cold anymore. Alex Grant was riding his wheel and Squire had a world title to defend, despite his freezing extremities. While the title of world champion belonged to Squire, the title of national champion belonged to Grant. With six miles to go in the 2017 World Fat Bike Championships this past Saturday morning, it was one champion against another champion. Nearly 300 competitors pedaled somewhere behind them, and Mt. Crested Butte loomed in the distance.
