Branding champions in the Butte

By Bobby Reyes

With one lap to go Robbie Squire wasn’t thinking about the cold anymore. Alex Grant was riding his wheel and Squire had a world title to defend, despite his freezing extremities. While the title of world champion belonged to Squire, the title of national champion belonged to Grant. With six miles to go in the 2017 World Fat Bike Championships this past Saturday morning, it was one champion against another champion. Nearly 300 competitors pedaled somewhere behind them, and Mt. Crested Butte loomed in the distance.