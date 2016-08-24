Big Red Machine set to get rolling

By Bobby Reyes

Western Cross Country — A pack of nearly a dozen runners cruised through the late miles of a long tempo run this past Friday morning. Each mile they’d check their watches, pacing themselves to an ideal tempo that would gradually tax their bodies and minds by the end. Sweat dripped down the sides of their faces as they progressed, their effort gradually increasing with each stride. While the fatigue that accompanied their effort spread through their bodies, they didn’t let the pace lag. There was work to be done.