Big Red Machine gets rolling

Bobby Reyes

Times Staff Writer

Western Cross Country — A pack of nearly a dozen runners cruised through the late miles of a long tempo run this past Friday morning. Each mile they’d check their watches, pacing themselves to an ideal tempo that would gradually tax their bodies and minds by the end.

Sweat dripped down the sides of their faces as they progressed, their effort gradually increasing with each stride. While the fatigue that accompanied their effort spread through their bodies, they didn’t let the pace lag. There was work to be done.

The Western State Colorado University men’s cross country team is looking for redemption. After food-poisoning crippled all but two runners at last year’s Division II National Championships, robbing them of a top-five finish, the Mountaineers want nothing less than a podium finish this year.

“Our goal is to get back on that podium,” head coach Jennifer Michel said of the men’s team. “The women’s team went from 16th two years ago to fifth last year. The men have the ability to do the same.”

Western returns five of the seven runners who competed at last year’s national championships. Looking to lead them will be returning senior All-American Keifer Johnson, who finished fourth at nationals last year and was the South Central region champion.

“We had a top-five team last year,” Keifer opined. “And this year’s team is even stronger. We’ve got more experience, more depth and after finishing 16th at nationals last year this team is even hungrier.”

Adding to the depth chart for the men’s team will be senior John Patterson, who finished 14th at the South Central Region Championships before suffering food-poisoning at last year’s national meet. In addition to Johnson and Patterson, Bryant Byrd, Kyle Lewis and Dominic Compoz return to the Mountaineers with national experience.

Western will look at a batch of incoming freshmen who could make waves this year. Among them is Salida’s Taylor Stack. Last year, Stack captured the 3A state title in the mile and was the state runner-up in cross country and the two-mile.

“I never count out a freshman who’s ready to go,” Michel said. “But we never want to throw them into it too fast. They’re going from racing a 5k to a 10k. It usually takes some time to get used to doubling the distance.”

While the men are looking to return to the podium, the women’s team hopes to stand on top of it.

Women eye national crown

Leading the women will be returning All-American Georgia Porter. In her first year as a junior transfer, Porter finished 15th in last year’s national championships — and second at the South Central championships and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) championships.

“Georgia has great experience and is a natural leader,” Michel said.

This year, Porter has her sights set on climbing onto the podium individually — and with her team.

“Our goal is a national title,” Porter stated. “It’s a lofty goal, but we’ve put in a lot of hard work this summer.”

Porter will lead a veteran group of women — who return six from last year’s team, and who finished fifth at the national championships. Among them is the 2015 indoor national mile runner-up, Alicja Konieczek, who looks to bring her track speed to the cross country course this fall. Adding to the depth chart for the Mountaineers will be Mackenzie Mills, Sophie Seward, Amy Penn and Cassidy Ahrens. Ahrens qualified for the outdoor national championships in the 10,000 last May.

“We had a big goal of getting on the podium last year,” Michel said of the women’s team. “We were within striking distance, so this year we want to beat what we did last year. We have all the pieces for a good team, we can contend.”

Like the men, the women have a slew of young talent. Looking to help the Mountaineers title hopes will be Alizabeth Williams, Janine Taurchini and Emily Smith. Last year, Williams was the 2015 New Mexico cross country state champion, while Taurchini and Smith hold 5k personal bests of 18:39 and 18:34, respectively.

The Mountaineers will host their annual team time trial at Tomichi Village this coming Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m.

(Bobby Reyes can be reached at 970.641.1414 or bobbyreyes@gunnisontimes.com.)