Big brother, little sister

Every few seconds Caiden Rexius brought her light blue eyes up and flashed a bright white smile, pausing between her thoughts. She spoke in deliberate tones as her blonde hair fell on her shoulders. Between her answers she held an insightful gaze and listened intently.

While the five-foot, six-inch Western State Colorado University freshman is a force to be reckoned with on the volleyball court, where she wears the No. 7 jersey, off the court her sweet and humble demeanor is infectious.

She’s an obvious catch — but therein lies the challenge.

Standing six-foot, two-inches and 285 pounds is her brother — Holden Rexius — a senior offensive lineman for the Mountaineer football team.

While Holden spends his Saturday’s pushing and pulling challengers to protect his quarterback — Brett Arrivey — on the football field, he spends the rest of the week doing the same for his younger sister, Caiden.

“I’ll play that big brother role sometimes,” Holden joked, tucking his long, brown, curly hair behind his ears. “Guys on the football team will mess with me, asking ‘Who’s No. 7 on the volleyball team?’ But they all know she’s my sister and they better watch out...”

For Caiden, having her older brother nearby and figuratively hovering over her shoulder has been amusing, and helpful.

“He’s protective for sure,” Caiden mused. “He’s always joking about scaring any boys off. But he let’s me do what I want, he’s not controlling. He’s always saying ‘If that’s what you want, that’s what you want.’”

While Holden takes the protective role, just as any brother would do, the brother-sister dynamic has been a productive one for the Rexius siblings, who took similar paths to get to Western.

Always athletic

From their early days in Eaton, Colo., Holden and Caiden were always involved in something athletic.

“Our parents always supported whatever we wanted to do,” Caiden explained. “We just grew up as athletes.”

Their athletic upbringing makes sense when you take into consideration that their parents, Chad and Helene Rexius where athletes themselves. Chad played baseball and basketball, while Helene played volleyball.

Holden was playing football by the time he was in kindergarten, while Caiden started perfecting her volleyball skills in the second grade.

“I’ve just always, always wanted to play football,” Holden shared. “As soon as I was old enough to play, I was playing. And I haven’t stopped since.”

On Colorado’s Front Range at Eaton High School, Holden starred alongside eventual Mountaineer running back Austin Ekeler.

At Eaton, Holden was the team captain and led his team to the state playoffs his junior and senior years. For his efforts he was named to the First Team All-Patriot League in 2011 and landed a spot on the Mountaineer football team, becoming part of the 6.7 percent of high school football players who play college ball.

Five years behind Holden, Caiden was already making a name for herself on the volleyball courts as an eighth-grader. By the time she entered the halls of Eaton she had hit the ground running.

She helped Eaton get to the state championship her freshman year. By her sophomore year she earned her first — of three — All State selections, and won her first — of three — state titles. She was named the Colorado 3A Player of the Year and as a MaxPreps second-team All American. In the spring, she competed for the Eaton track team, qualifying for the state championships her sophomore, junior and senior years.

Becoming Mountaineers

It didn’t take Holden long to fall in love with Western, and Gunnison.

“This was the only college visit I took,” Holden explained. “I met the coaches and liked everything they had to say. I immediately loved it here, I was really on board from the start.”

Holden quickly made a home for himself in Gunnison, guiding fishing trips over the summer and enjoying the vast outdoors of Colorado’s high country.

With Holden spending his fall semesters on the gridiron in Gunnison, Caiden made frequent trips between her busy high school sports schedule to watch her big brother play for the Mountaineers.

“It’s always been so fun to watch him play,” Caiden explained. “And being able to see how much he’s improved here, it’s been really inspiring.”

Caiden’s trips to Gunnison enhanced her comfort with the mountain town 260 miles from home, and when her high school career came to a close, she knew exactly where she wanted to go.

“After coming here to watch me play so many times I think she just got it in her mind that she’d eventually come here,” Holden said. “She knew Western is where she wanted to be. And I think it’s really cool having her here.”

With the choice to become a Mountaineer, Caiden joined the 6.2 percent of high school volleyball players who go on to play in college. But she wouldn’t just be competing on the volleyball court; Caiden will also compete for the Western track and field team this winter and spring.

“I’ve always been a three-sport athlete,” Caiden explained. “I haven’t figured out what event I’ll do exactly, but I’ll likely be a multi-event athlete.”

With Holden working his way through his final year at Western and Caiden just starting her first, the Rexius siblings find themselves uniquely crossing paths each day, in athletics as well as academics. The duo are pursuing the same degree — Exercise and Sport Science.

“We see each other on campus quite a bit,” Holden explained. “Sometimes I’ll see her walking to class or she’ll see me first.”

Mentoring

Having a big brother nearby has been helpful for Caiden.

“He’s always giving me advice,” Caiden shared. “He’s had his own struggles with football throughout his career, and he knows what it takes to keep working through it all. He’s always told me ‘Stick through what you’re doing no matter what, it’ll get better. Never give up on yourself.’”

Having a fellow athlete, brother and mentor at Caiden’s side has had its perks.

“Everyone will experience adversity at some point or another,” Holden explained. “I’ve just told her to fight through it no matter what. Bond with your teammates and keep them close, they’ll help you get through.”

“But she doesn’t sound like she’s gone through much adversity yet,” Holden joked.

While Holden will be trotting onto the field for the final time of his collegiate career against South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City, S.D., this coming Saturday, Caiden will be on the court against Adams State University in Gunnison, battling with the volleyball team for a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament berth.

Despite the physical distance between the siblings this weekend, they’ll be thinking of each other through each play.

“We’ve always been close,” Caiden explained. “So even though we’ve both been so busy this fall with our own sports, it’s great knowing he’s there.”

