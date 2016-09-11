Big brother, little sister

By Bobby Reyes

Every few seconds Caiden Rexius brought her light blue eyes up and flashed a bright white smile, pausing between her thoughts. She spoke in deliberate tones as her blonde hair fell on her shoulders. Between her answers she held an insightful gaze and listened intently. While the five-foot, six-inch Western State Colorado University freshman is a force to be reckoned with on the volleyball court, where she wears the No. 7 jersey, off the court her sweet and humble demeanor is infectious.