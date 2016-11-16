‘Speed through endurance’

Western Swimming — More than two dozen girls swam back and forth inside the Paul Wright Natatorium Monday afternoon. In slow rhythmic motions they brought their arms up and down, while their feet fluttered behind them. The Western State Colorado University swimming team had just endured a long, grueling workout. While they’ve got a five-month-long season ahead of them, the Mountaineers were busy building their base in preparation for their fifth season as a NCAA program. Leading the young program will be their third coach in five years — Randy Folker.