A ‘Rich’ competition
Wed, 12/14/2016 - 7:15pm News Staff
Western brothers battle for varsity spot
By Bobby Reyes
Western Wrestling — Seth Rich paced anxiously on one side of the mat in the shadows. He prepared his mind and body for the match ahead, just like any competition. Only this wasn’t any competition. It was the 2016 Crimson and Slate Intra-Squad Dual last month — the official start of the Western State Colorado University wrestling season.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/