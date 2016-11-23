‘Reloading’ for the season ahead

By Bobby Reyes

Western Wrestling — The lights are off , and it’s eerily quiet inside the wrestling room at Paul Wright Gymnasium. The walls surrounding the mats are lined with photos in wooden frames of every Mountaineer All-American to ever wrestle for Western. While it’s the Monday after a competition — and the first day of fall break for Western State Colorado University students — coach Miles Van Hee is sitting quietly at his desk just a few feet away from the wrestling room, scrolling over stats from Saturday’s competition on his computer.