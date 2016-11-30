‘Grit and grind’ motto for tight-knit GHS team
Wed, 11/30/2016 - 7:45pm News Staff
Basketball squad hits court with big numbers
By Bobby Reyes
GHS Boys Basketball — Head coach Matt Smith was surrounded by 30 Cowboys at midcourt Monday. He spoke in deliberate terms as 30 pairs of young eyes focused on him, listening intently. “We’ve got non-negotiable terms,” he relayed to his team. The Gunnison High School (GHS) basketball players nodded in agreement as they absorbed their coach’s
