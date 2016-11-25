Youth convene for fiery project

The Telluride Fire Festival in collaboration with Coldharbour Institute hosted 11 middle and high school students this past weekend in a program of science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM), and created a fiery masterpiece to be exhibited at the Jan. 20-22 Telluride Fire Festival.

The nine-foot tall, three-headed, fire-spewing sculpture was made almost entirely of found objects welded into a fabulous creature with larger-than-life hands reaching toward the sky.

Students were treated to dinner at the home of Erin Ries and Chris Myers on Friday evening where they met with mentor artists and teachers.

“It was great opportunity to share ideas before jumping into the creative process,” explained Suzanne Ewy, executive director of Gunnison’s Coldharbour Institute.

The next day, teams were formed and one group of kids joined forces at the Ah Haa School for the Arts to create the multiple heads of the sculpture out of clay for what was decided (Friday evening) to be a three-headed “being.” The remaining creators went to an old abandoned mine, home to the artist collaborative called Deep Creek Experimental, to find suitable objects to weld the “body,” which became a two-piece installation that included a fire cauldron with skeletal hands as well as a propane-fired “poofer” that will release fire puffs from the multiple heads of the creature.

The Fire Festival has applied for grants to support bringing all the students back to Telluride for the premier of their special sculpture. Festival leaders then hope to have the sculpture travel to each of the student groups' communities after Jan. 22 — Moffat, Crestone, Saguache, Gunnison and Norwood.

The student workshop was made possible through grants from Saguache County, Coldharbour Institute, a GoFundMe Campaign and numerous companies in the region.

“We also could not have done this without the tremendous generosity from the Telluride community,” remarked Ewy.

The artist-teachers for this unique STEAM class were Scott Harris from Telluride, Brent Cain from Moab and Andy McKim from Moffat Consolidated School District 2.

The students were also assisted by Christian Arel, an Americorps Vista student from the Master of Environmental Management (MEM) program at Western State Colorado University, and Alex Willard, an Americorps volunteer with San Luis Valley’s Alpine Achievers.

The nonprofit Telluride Fire Festival is an interactive fire art experience offering free outdoor displays of fire artistry to attendees to enable all to immerse themselves in fire arts. Workshops are offered through scholarships for this coming January.

The nonprofit Coldharbour Institute facilitates education, innovation and demonstration. Students from Coldharbour’s Youth Development Initiative engaged in this program.

The initiative links Gunnison Basin high school students to Western’s Environment and Sustainability program through students from Western’s MEM program and a grant from the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

Gunnison-area students who participated included Max Zapak, Carlos Lerma, Maria Meza, Veronica Medina and Christian Arel.

For more about the Telluride Fire Festival, next year’s youth workshop and youth scholarships, volunteer positions, or to subscribe, visit www.telluridefirefestival.org or e-mail erin@telluridefirefestival.org.