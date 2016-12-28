The year in review

Another year has come and gone in the Gunnison Valley. And from natural near-disasters to new construction and tough topics tackled by local leaders, there was no shortage of news in 2016. Following is a compilation highlighting the headlines.

Ice jamming along the Taylor River in early January sent an eight-foot wall of water and ice downstream, picking up trees and rocks from the river bank. A pair of residences in Almont suffered basement flooding as the pulse of water and ice surged onto the property.