Winter air program set for lift-off

By Will Shoemaker

Small risk. Small rewards. Hopefully, it equals big gains over time. That’s the approach transportation leaders are taking with respect to the Gunnison Valley’s 2016-17 winter airline program — essential for delivering visitors to local lodging establishments and other businesses. Total inbound seats into the Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport will increase by 3.4 percent over last winter with the biggest gains around the holidays and in March.