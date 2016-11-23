Winter air program set for lift-off
Wed, 11/23/2016 - 3:24pm News Staff
Inbound seats to see slight increase over 2015-16
By Will Shoemaker
Small risk. Small rewards. Hopefully, it equals big gains over time. That’s the approach transportation leaders are taking with respect to the Gunnison Valley’s 2016-17 winter airline program — essential for delivering visitors to local lodging establishments and other businesses. Total inbound seats into the Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport will increase by 3.4 percent over last winter with the biggest gains around the holidays and in March.
