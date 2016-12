Community members convened at the Gunnison Arts Center this past Saturday evening for the organization’s annual fundraising Gala, a scene from which is pictured here. The theme of this year’s event was “The French Quarter,” featuring live jazz, dancing and food from the oldest neighborhood in New Orleans.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/