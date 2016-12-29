Where in the world is Cooper Wiens?

Cooper Wiens

Special to the Times

(Editor’s note: After graduating from Gunnison High School (GHS) last May, Gunnison’s Cooper Wiens spent the summer preparing for a trip around the world. He’s shared his journey thus far with the Times. Following are excerpts.)

It's been three months since I left Pine Street, my home for more than 18 years. Since then, I've flown, bused, walked, run and scootered around three countries. I've slept in more than 50 beds, visited well over 20 new cities and met countless incredible people.

I left Gunnison in mid-September, saying goodbye to friends and family, but my trip really began on Sept. 30, in San Francisco, Calif.

I had just left my grandparents' house for the airport with my parents. I had never been so nervous. I kept running over my itinerary in my mind: flights, layovers, buses, time changes, visas. ... I felt very underprepared. All I had was my backpack, a flight to New Zealand, three nights booked at a hostel and, later, another flight to Sydney, Australia.

I said my goodbyes just before entering security at the airport, then promptly headed to Starbucks to contemplate the reality of my situation over a vanilla latte. This was the first time I had ever had this level of independence, and I started to enjoy it rather quickly.

Three (poorly-planned) flights and 40 hours later, I landed in Auckland, New Zealand at 12 p.m. local time. It's 20 hours ahead of Colorado – that was more than enough to completely ruin my internal clock. After calling my parents to tell them I had made it, I made my way to my hostel.

• • •

"The Attic Backpackers" was the first hostel I ever stayed in, and it will always hold a special place with me. The staff quickly caught on to the fact that I was a newbie, so they were kind enough to draw me up a map of attractions around Auckland, give me some advice on hostels in general and make me feel very much at home. "The Attic" is also where I made my first friends abroad, several of whom I have plans to meet again in the coming months.

One of these friends was Robbie. After booking a spot on the hop-on hop-off "Stray" backpacker bus, I felt a tap on the shoulder and a very British, "Hey mate, you're on the Stray Bus as well then?" The rest is history. It turned out we had a very similar travel plan during the first four weeks that I was in New Zealand. As such, we became good friends very quickly.

Robbie and I stuck together for the next month, as we made our way down the North Island. We went canyoning and jumped off waterfalls in a glow worm-filled canyon in Raglan during a massive storm. We hiked to beautiful waterfalls, soaked in natural hot springs in Taupo, posed for a semi-nude calendar in the middle of nowhere, and hiked 20 kilometers through blowing snow and freezing sleet near where the real-life Mount Doom stands.

Most of all, we met some incredible people, from everywhere imaginable. They all had stories to tell about places they had been, things they had seen, or where they wanted to go next. They all were very much unconcerned with not knowing what hostel they were going to sleep in that night, or how they were going to get to the next city. Meanwhile, I still meticulously planned and booked at least 10 days in advance. As I met more and more people, however, I started to loosen my itinerary and enjoy myself more.

After just two weeks in New Zealand, I had friends from literally every continent except for Antarctica. Strangely enough, I only met five or six other Americans during my time in New Zealand. I traveled almost exclusively with Europeans, which was surprisingly refreshing. I also quickly learned that most Europeans speak better English than a fair amount of Americans. Several times, I mistook non-native English speakers as Canadian or American.

• • •

After an uneventful, but beautiful, few days driving down the West Coast, our bus arrived in Queenstown, the self-proclaimed adventure capital of the world. Unfortunately, most of the adventure sports were a bit out of my budget, but I had plenty of fun socializing, hiking and biking in the nearby mountains. Queenstown reminded me very much of Crested Butte, and after five weeks on the road, the familiarity was appreciated.

I landed in Sydney, Australia late one night. Luckily, a friend I had traveled around Auckland with offered me a room in his house, which I soon discovered was right on the beach. He had the week off from work, so we spent the time seeing the opera house, harbor bridge, various beaches and national parks, and enjoying the waves. It was also really nice to have my own room and shower after living in hostels for six weeks.

Sixteen hours after I departed Sydney, I landed in Bangkok, Thailand at 1 a.m. I ended up half-sleeping on a bench in the rundown airport; I heard all the horror stories of tourists getting robbed, mugged and pick-pocketed, so the little sleep I got was fitful at best. The sun finally rose, and I took a cab into the city. Bangkok itself is absolutely massive, with everything from high-rise malls to decaying slums. It's also by far the busiest place I've ever been, in drastic contrast to the less busy, English-speaking countries of the prior two months.

I spent three days taking in the sights, sounds and smells of the city. I tried the street food, rode in tuk-tuks, explored temples and made some new friends. One of them was another American, and after our time in the city, we headed south to Phuket and the islands of Thailand.

In Phuket, we managed to grow our group from two to eight in a matter of hours, and after taking a day on the beach, we all got on the ferry to Koh Phi Phi. We spent two days on this little island; it's very touristy, but also incredibly beautiful. The highlight of Koh Phi Phi was being able to snorkel with bioluminescent plankton after watching an incredible sunset.

Next on the itinerary was Koh Lanta. In contrast to the primarily Buddhist population of Thailand, the island of Koh Lanta is home primarily to Muslims. As such, it tends to be a much more conservative environment. There are fewer clubs, and everybody is a bit more reserved. It's also home to some of Thailand's best diving and snorkeling. I did get to go do some freediving during my five days in Koh Lanta, which was one of the best experiences of Thailand.

Our little group parted ways after Koh Lanta, and I headed north to Chaing Mai. I spent one night there, then bused to a small, isolated Buddhist monastery near the Burmese-Thai border. I stayed five days, learning the basics of vipanassa meditation and the principles of Buddhism from the monks. I don't consider myself a Buddhist, but I did learn a lot about Buddhist culture.

• • •

Now, I'm back in Chiang Mai and have been here nearly 10 days. I was supposed to be in Laos more than a week ago, but due to a minor visa fiasco, I decided to stay until New Year’s. I have a pretty incredible group of people I'm with right now, and no set plans.

I'll probably head to Laos in about a week, then check out Cambodia before flying to India. After that, I'm not really sure. I'll cross that bridge when I get there, I suppose. I miss Gunnison, and snow, and my friends and family, but I'm having a great time here and learning lots. Happy holidays and safe travels!