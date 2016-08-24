WHERE THE CANDIDATES STAND

(Editor’s note: Candidates’ responses to additional questions of local importance will appear in next week’s Times.)

This fall, the next occupants of two seats on the Gunnison County Commission will be decided by voters. In District 1, John Messner and Brad Tutor are on the ballot hoping to replace retiring Commissioner Paula Swenson. District 2 incumbent Commissioner Jonathan Houck will face a challenge from Paul Wayne Foreman. This week, the Times caught up with the candidates to learn their views on specific issues facing Gunnison County in coming years.