Western's top 'brass' honored

Chris Rourke

Times Staff Writer

Music has the power to transform us — to take us from a firmly planted place of being into an entirely different realm. That is certainly true for Western State Colorado University professor emeritus John Kincaid.

It was music that took Kincaid from humble beginnings in the small town of La Veta, Colo., through World War II and eventually placed him at Western. Music transported him through his nearly century-long life to one day have his name on the concert venue at Western's Quigley Hall.

Kincaid — now 96 — still resides in Gunnison. His kind blue eyes sparkled as he retold stories from his past this week. His hands are strong and his fingers straight, fortified by the decades of playing cornet and other instruments. His words came slowly, but his mind is still sharp and clear.

Early interest in music

Kincaid was born in Rouse, Colo. — a mining town about 60 miles south of Pueblo — in 1920. Like many children of The Great Depression, Kincaid's life took a sudden turn at the age of 9 when his family moved to nearby La Veta. With his father in a veteran's hospital, Kincaid said a band director named George Damson turned his life for the better. Kincaid followed Damson to then-Western State College to study music.

"I had attended summer camps with him for three years while in high school," said Kincaid. "For me, there was no other recourse than Western."

World War II was raging overseas at that time — Pearl Harbor had been attacked — and during his junior year at Western, Kincaid enlisted in the U.S. Marines.

Though a bandsman, Kincaid called himself a "regular" marine in the third division, a stretcher bearer in an assault battalion. He saw first-hand the stars and stripes raised atop Mt. Suribachi on the island of Iwo Jima. He still vividly remembers his time spent in fox holes — the sounds that surrounded him — and the arms he bore. He described perhaps his finest hour of service which came during his departure after two and a half months.

"I was one of the last to leave," said Kincaid. "I stood there and played taps over the graves of those who had been lost."

Intrigued by the sound

During his time in the South Seas, Kincaid was introduced to a sound which would lead him to leave a legacy in his path — British Brass Band. British Brass Band is unique in that there are no woodwinds or strings included in its sound. Simply four levels of brass instruments, soprano through bass, which harmonize together.

"I was thoroughly intrigued by the sound," he explained. "From top to bottom it melds into a sound that is very different from the woodwinds."

Kincaid returned to Western after the war and finished his degree. There he met his next mentor, the band conductor for the University of Michigan, Bill Revelli. He also met his wife Georgie.

"We were married a very long time, but not long enough," Kincaid said. Georgie Kincaid died 18 months ago. Kincaid described her as always being at his side and "keeping him out of trouble." Together, he said, they were a team during his musical career.

Kincaid and Revelli were close friends for more than a quarter-century, sharing the baton and teaching others. He would take the lessons he learned from his mentor through 12 years of teaching music at the junior high and high school level in the San Luis Valley and in southern Texas. Kincaid returned to Western in 1961.

"I was a product of Bill Revelli," Kincaid said. "I learned if you're going to do it, do it right."

That tenet and the tenacity learned in the Marine Corps, Kincaid took into teaching.

"He took students under his wing and insisted they produce. It was do or die," said Steve Asheim, a long-time conductor of the Colorado Brass Band, which was begun by Kincaid after he returned to Western. "If you had two bad lessons in a row he would call you into his office and talk about changing your major."

In 1974, the Kincaids traveled to New Zealand to study the sound of the British Brass Band. Upon his return to Gunnison, Kincaid formed one of his own.

Made of brass

The Colorado Brass Band — comprised of players and music instructors from around the world — gathers each summer in Gunnison for a week. Its creation by Kincaid has made him a legend throughout the country for his band-leading and playing.

"I started one band and it led to hundreds of them," Kincaid said of the growth in popularity of British Brass bands.

But more than just establishing a sound in the United States that has formed a bond with musicians abroad, Kincaid has formed friendships along the way. Not only brass band players, but Western music faculty remember the kindness the Kincaids offered.

"John and Georgie invited me on jeep trips to Gunsight Pass to pick raspberries, taught me to cross-country ski on the meadows near their house, and invited me for Sunday dinners," Western emperitus professor of music Martha Violett shared at the dedication of the new Quigley auditorium. "I was even allowed to help Georgie — well, mostly observe — as she made her famous peanut brittle."

"Music — as we do it — is a binding thing for people," Kincaid laughed. "We're clan-ish. You tend to gravitate to each other because no one else understands us."

Kincaid maintained an office at Western long after his retirement in 1986. He could be seen assisting students by playing duets with them. He said he believes the key to a successful music career is to continue to play. Not only does it improve one's skills, he said, it is good for the soul.

"It fills something inside of you," he said.

Earlier this month, on Oct. 6, during Western's homecoming weekend, the new Quigley auditorium was officially named the John and Georgie Kincaid Concert Hall. Kincaid attended and was surrounded by friends.

"It never dawned on me that I would have my name on a concert hall like that," Kincaid said with a childlike wonder. "I was just a kid from La Veta, Colorado."

(Chris Rourke can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or at chris.rourke@gunnisontimes.com.)