Western enrollment climbs for fifth year
Wed, 09/21/2016 - 8:01pm News Staff
Site visits, value statement resonate with new freshmen
By Chris Rourke
Western State Colorado University freshman Karina Steinhauser is just getting settled at her new school, but she already believes she made the right choice. Th e 18-year-old student from Parker said she applied to a number of colleges and universities, and Western was one of four she considered. But once she actually visited the university, she knew Western was the clear choice.