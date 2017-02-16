Western’s multi-million dollar question

By Will Shoemaker

Enrollment growth is a critical factor in Western State Colorado University improving its financial position. University administrators — in particular President Greg Salsbury — have been emphasizing this message for years. A new report issued by the Colorado Office of the State Auditor underscores the institution’s need to boost revenues.

