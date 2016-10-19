WAPA best chance for internet breakthrough
Power infrastructure includes fiberoptic cable
By Alan Wartes
The quest for internet infrastructure that provides backup connectivity in the event of outages is poised to take a leap forward as early as this week. The Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) is set to decide on a formal request put forward by Region 10, Gunnison County and Western State Colorado University which would grant access to fiber-optic cable already strung on generally east-west running power lines just south of Gunnison.