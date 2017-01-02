Van Hee named Western’s AD

Bobby Reyes

Times Staff Writer

Miles Van Hee has bled crimson and slate for 27 years.

First, he was a Western State Colorado University student. Van Hee donned the crimson and slate for the Mountaineer wrestling squad for four years — earning a myriad of accolades, including two All-American honors, a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) title and a NCAA Division II West Regional championship.

Then, Van Hee stayed on as an assistant coach before eventually taking the helm of the wrestling program — a position he’s held for the past 20 years. He’s coached 55 All-Americans, 15 national finalists, six national champions and 83 Academic All-Americans. And more recently, he became Western’s winningest wrestling coach, surpassing Mountaineer Hall of Famer Tracy Borah. Van Hee's dual record is currently 180-92-5 — and there’s still six weeks remaining in the season.

Now, he’s stepped into the role of Western’s athletic director. Western Executive Vice President Brad Baca made the announcement this past Friday.

Van Hee replaces Jason Carmichael, who oversaw Mountaineer Athletics for two-and-a-half years prior to announcing late last year that he would be leaving to take a job in California.

“I’m extremely honored,” Van Hee said. “It’s very exciting to be able to take over such a strong tradition here. Western has always been my life.”

Van Hee has been nationally recognized as one of the best coaches in the country. He received the Division II Bob Bubb Award for Coaching Excellence last season. In 2004, Van Hee was named the NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year and has been cited by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame-Colorado Chapter as "Colorado College Coach of the Year" on five occasions — 2001, 2004, 2009, 2010, and 2011. He is also a four-time RMAC Coach of the Year — 2005, 2009, 2010, and 2014.

“Clearly he has demonstrated remarkable and sustained success with his program,” Baca offered. “He gets Western. He gets what it takes to be successful here.”

Further, Baca noted that prior to five years ago, Van Hee served dual roles for Western — as wrestling coach as well as the lead for development initiatives within the Athletic Department. Based on past successes in fundraising, strong relationships with alumni, an understanding of the importance of academics among athletes and success as a coach, Baca said the administration opted to promote Van Hee instead of conducting a search to fill the vacancy.

“To me he’s got everything that we need in an AD, including proven success,” Baca explained. “I think there’s no way we could have done better going through the search process.”

‘Toughest decision of my life’

It’s been a long road, but Van Hee’s past and present seem fitting for the office in Mountaineer Field House he moved into this past Wednesday. While his new office has windows overlooking Western’s snowy campus and Tenderfoot Mountain in the distance, it’s hard not to forget the time he moved his entire office — couch included — into the field house during the month of Western’s wrestling camps two summer’s ago.

Van Hee has undoubtedly gone the distance in pursuit of getting the most out of himself while coaching the Mountaineers. And while he’s put his heart and soul into the program, his decision to step down didn’t come easily.

“I’ve put every fiber of my body into Mountaineer wrestling,” Van Hee explained. “Then to have to make the decision to step down and walk away from that was very tough. It’s been the toughest decision of my life. I talked with the family a lot. Eventually, I went with my gut. We agreed it was time to make a change in my career, and have a new challenge in life.”

Despite the difficulty of the decision, Van Hee appears primed for the position. Having been a student-athlete, a coach and a member within the community for 27 years, he’s had the opportunity to immerse himself with the culture of the Gunnison Valley.

“I’ve been watching Western develop for over 20 years,” Van Hee explained. “I’ve seen what works, and what doesn’t work.”

In his time as Western’s wrestling coach, Van Hee has taken Rocky Mountain Wrestling Camps from a typical turnout was near 200 to more than consistently more than 1,200 wrestlers and coaches from over 100 high schools and 12 states. It’s since become one of the largest fundraising efforts by any Western athletic program.

Two jobs for the time being

Still, Van Hee has six weeks remaining at the helm of the wrestling program. He will continue coaching the team until the end of the 2016-17 season in March.

“I’m still focused on wrestling, we still have work to do,” Van Hee said. “I’ll be doing two jobs for a bit here, which means some early mornings and some late nights, but we still need to finish out these next six weeks with wrestling.”

Yet, with Van Hee taking over as Western’s athletic director, that leaves a vacancy at the helm of the wrestling program.

“We do have someone in mind for the wrestling position,” Van Hee shared.

The position is expected to be filled soon.

While his empty new office awaits his personalization, Vee Hee reflected on his time at the head of western wrestling.

“Once I got into coaching, it was a great challenge,” Van Hee shared. “Every year, there’s been a new challenge. I’ve always tried to evolve. Sport is evolving — everything is. And that’s why I’m excited for this new challenge.”

Van Hee was a three-time high school state champion at Fowler High School and an Asics Junior National All-American and Cadet All-American. He holds a bachelor's degree in technology from Western (1994) and earned his master's degree in sports management and administration from the University of Northern Colorado in 1997.

With nearly three decades of Mountaineer heritage under his belt, Van Hee will continue to bleed crimson and slate, just in a new position — and a new view from his office.

(Bobby Reyes can be reached at 970.641.1414 or bobbyreyes@gunnisontimes.com.)