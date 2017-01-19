Triple the time, triple the work

Alan Wartes

Times Staff Writer

For most residents of Gunnison County, the worst they faced from the recent historic snowstorm was a few extra hours keeping a driveway clear, shoveling snow from a rooftop or waiting for plow crews to clear the street in front of their house.

As difficult as that workload was, it pales in comparison to the monumental challenge the storm presented to a small minority of people in the community with an extra-large burden of responsibility.

These folks face miles of unplowed roads and trails with no one but themselves to rely on for plowing. They operate their own supply chain of essentials like food, water and shelter. Failure to deliver, even at the height of a storm, can threaten the lives of hundreds of others.

If that sounds heroic, it is — but you won’t hear any of these people say so. To them, it’s just life — the life of a high-country rancher.

“It basically tripled the time it took to feed the cattle last week,” said Jack’s Cabin rancher Doug Washburn. “The threat to the cows comes in possibly not being able to feed them. Physically not being able to drag the hay out to where they are is my biggest fear.”

Where the cattle are is frequently on the other side of acres of pasture that’s buried by three feet of snow. In years with average amounts of snow, ranchers get to them by packing down “feeding grounds” using tractors. They must also cut trails to water sources. Ideally, the feeding grounds migrate, to prevent cattle from staying too long in one place.

“Normally we try to inch them along day by day to spread the manure out and try not to make a mess up here,” said Washburn. “This year we’ve basically been stuck.”

For herds numbering in the hundreds, that’s too much space to clear, and cattle wind up crowded onto small plots for days on end. According to Washburn, that can result in “scars” on the pasture that can damage grasses for years to come. Good alternatives are simply not available.

“I don’t ever want to plow snow out there,” said Washburn. “If I do I’ve basically created a snow fence and then I have to plow every day.

Instead, ranchers pack trails with the biggest pieces of equipment they can muster. When snow falls as heavily as it did recently, visibility drops to zero.

Sherry Redden ranches with husband Bill along Tomichi Creek near Parlin. “You can’t see anything,” she said. “And if you stray off of the trail you made the day before, you’re stuck.”

Bill Redden says last week he narrowly avoided going into the Tomichi with his tractor and feed trailer as he crossed a bridge in blowing snow.

The Reddens also care for a herd of dozens of goats — that provides many of the 4-H goats each year adopted by children in the valley. This year, the snow had barely stopped falling when 19 does gave birth to more than 50 baby kids. That’s a full-time job without mountains of snow to clear and hungry cattle to feed.

“What we do, is Sherry watches the goats until midnight,” said Bill, just after getting down from clearing the barn roof of snow. “I go to sleep early, then I get up and watch them from midnight on.”

On a cold night, the Reddens estimate a baby goat can survive less than 15 minutes without being moved under heat lamps.

“Storms like this are just part of ranching,” said Washburn. “We need the snow. We’re human so we want it to come at a scheduled time and a scheduled rate when it’s convenient, but it never works like that.”

(Alan Wartes can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or alan@gunnisontimes.com.)