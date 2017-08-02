Town passes rental rules

By Chris Rourke

Licensing requirements? They’re now on the books, but more controversial limits on location and annual use of short-term rentals (STR) in the Town of Crested Butte may have to wait.

Town Council approved an ordinance containing the new rules Monday night — but prior to the vote eliminated restrictions on zoning and limits on the number of nights a property can be rented annually. Those issues, council agreed, could be further vetted at a later time.

