Town passes rental rules
Wed, 02/08/2017 - 8:59pm News Staff
Council stops short of limits on location, nights per year
By Chris Rourke
Licensing requirements? They’re now on the books, but more controversial limits on location and annual use of short-term rentals (STR) in the Town of Crested Butte may have to wait.
Town Council approved an ordinance containing the new rules Monday night — but prior to the vote eliminated restrictions on zoning and limits on the number of nights a property can be rented annually. Those issues, council agreed, could be further vetted at a later time.
