Taking exercise to new heights

Will Shoemaker

Times Editor

It was Bernie Goldberg’s first time on an elliptical exercise machine. A young man — a student at Western State Colorado University, part of the Wellness Elevated program — approached the 80-year-old Gunnison resident.

“Hi Bernie,” the student said. “You’re doing great, except you’re going backwards.”

Goldberg uses this self-deprecating story as an example of the many ways Wellness Elevated has helped him.

“His attitude was marvelous, and we became good acquaintances,” Goldberg explained of the student.

The program — a partnership between Western’s Department of Recreation, Exercise and Sport Science and the medical community of the Gunnison Valley — provides physical activity-based education aimed at enhancing health and wellness of campus and community members.

Program Manager Angela Dalleck explained that Wellness Elevated was born out of a need for specialized, supervised exercise for community members facing debilitating medical conditions. The intent was to try to find “something for this group of individuals that’s affordable, effective and safe,” Dalleck said. “Quite a large group of people fit into that category actually.”

Wellness Elevated, now in its third year, first formed with referrals from a single physician in Gunnison. Since then, other physicians in the valley and as far as Montrose are sending patients to the program — which has grown from eight clients in its first year to nearly 60 enrolled this semester. In total, about 200 community members have participated thus far. Participation in the 12-week program costs $150. Exercise takes place in Western’s Mountaineer Field House.

Currently, there are no criteria for enrollment. Wellness Elevated will accept anyone who thinks they can benefit from the program. For example, the program has accepted people training for endurance events.

Dalleck has initiated similar programs elsewhere in the past. However, “this is the first time I’ve worked with students,” she said.

Students, community members bond

One such former student is Lexie Loring, who completed an undergraduate degree in Exercise and Sport Science this past May and will be starting a High Altitude Exercise physiology graduate degree at Western at the end of this month.

For the last two years, Loring was involved in the Wellness Elevated program.

Through the program, students first meet with the community members with whom they will be working. Students then begin baseline exercise testing to gauge a client’s physical fitness. From there, the students help create an individualized exercise program, incorporating the regimen into the client’s schedule three days a week.

Students coach the clients, conduct assessments and consultation, and then produce a report about the clients’ improvement, goals and suggested next steps.

“Being able to be involved with the community in this way was incredible,” said Loring. “It opened my eyes to so much more than the college bubble that a lot of students tend to find themselves in.”

It also offered hands-on experience within Loring’s major.

“These were skills that I had worked so hard to study,” she said.

From her experience, Loring said that not only did she see quantitative results in clients — for example, lower cholesterol and blood pressure — but “quality of life” benefits based on relationships with students were noticeable as well.

“This is a really unique situation,” said Ryan Weatherwax, a lecturer in Exercise and Sport Science at Western. “Most universities that have a program are not very connected with the community, it’s more in house.”

Research to benefit program

Research utilizing Western’s High Altitude Performance Laboratory also is aimed at helping Wellness Elevated operate with the most current evidence-based practices. The research recognizes that some individuals do not respond to exercise prescription.

“We think that if we individualize the exercise program for each person, they’ll have a better response than what we currently do,” Weatherwax said of the nature of the research.

Gunnison’s Goldberg became involved with Wellness Elevated a little more than a year ago at the recommendation of an acquaintance in the program.

About a year and a half ago, Goldberg was diagnosed with early-term Parkinson’s disease, “which is kind of a numbing thing because there’s no cure for it,” he said.

A common recommendation for slowing the effects of the disease — a disorder of the central nervous system that affects motor skills — is through exercise.

Goldberg admitted that at first, taking orders from students was a little difficult.

“But I got to appreciate that they had the same goals for me that I should have had for myself,” he said. “I don’t know whether it’s the kids of the program, but the two of them together are an unbeatable combination.”

Goldberg said the exercise has resulted in noticeable improvements in his physical condition.

“People who know me say, ‘Hey Bernie, you look great,’” he said. “It makes you feel good.”