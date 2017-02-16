Sweetheart on his sleeve

Steve Meldrum is all smiles while dancing with Donna Rozman at the eighth annual Senior Sweetheart Ball at the Elks Lodge in Gunnison this past Saturday. The event was co-hosted by Western State Colorado University’s Leadership Education and Development program, Gunnison County Senior Resources and local dance aficionados.

