Students tackling recreation impacts
Wed, 11/02/2016 - 8:02pm News Staff
GHS, BLM join forces to mitigate concerns
By Chris Rourke
The growth of recreation contrasted with sparse staff resources in federal agencies have created challenges in managing public lands throughout the Gunnison Valley. Now, through a partnership with Gunnison High School (GHS), the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is getting assistance with work that the agency would otherwise be hard-pressed to accomplish. GHS' Outdoor Education class, led by instructor Leo Malloy, is performing an assessment of dispersed camping sites in several areas of the valley.