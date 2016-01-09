A story encapsulated in stone

Chris Rourke

Times Staff Writer

The locally quarried stones which form walls of the old Public Works building — baked in the afternoon sun, and birds could be heard chirping in the structure’s rafters. The late-summer breeze floated through the broken windows Tuesday afternoon, as city employees worked outside.

The exterior of the building reveals history through the various materials used in the additions to the structure built over more than a century of use. Stonework within the building shows arched doorways now filled with blocks, and window framing reminiscent of architecture from days gone by.

Demolition of the old Public Works shop is planned for later this fall.

The building was constructed in the 1880s according to the Gunnison Community Development department. The stones were hewn in a similar manner to those used to build the Gunnison Arts Center, City Planner Andie Ruggera wrote in an e-mail. She estimated additions made to the structure were built in the 1950s and the 1970s — using concrete masonry unit blocks.

The building was originally used as a coal-fired power generating plant. Such plants began to be constructed across the country in late 19th century as electricity was used to light city streets. Coal was burned to heat water which turned to steam. The steam pushed a turbine connected to a generator which produced electricity.

Long-time Gunnison resident Hal Yale, who has lived in Gunnison since the 1940s, recalls when the city generated its own power. He said he remembers a basketball game he attended at Western State College when the power went out. The gym, he said, sat in darkness for about 30 minutes.

"The electricity was pretty inconsistent back then," Yale explained.

Two other out-buildings once accompanied the plant — a caretakers unit that was torn down before the 1970s, and an electric shop which was demolished to make room for the new public works shop built in 1994.

"The old shop was used exclusively for cold storage after that," said Ruggera.

City workers who have been employed for decades — and did not want their names used — shared tales from within the walls of the shop.

Safety meetings were held in the 3,600 square foot second floor of the facility. At one time police vehicles were stored in a section of the 8,200 square foot first floor. The building was patrolled by a shop cat for 15 years — to keep the mice away.

And there was one city manager — not from recent times, of course — who used to back a truck full of beverages to the shop on Friday afternoons to show his appreciation for the crew.

Since the new shop was built, the old building has been used to house electronics recycling bins and for other minor uses. In the winter of 2007-2008, heavy snowfall damaged the structure.

"Snow from the second story roof slid down and landed on the first floor roof breaking many of the wood beam rafters," Ruggera said. "That portion of the structure was then condemned."

City leaders have decided to demolish the old building. An environmental consultant was contracted to determine if asbestos is present. Only caulking surrounding some windows tested positive for the substance, Ruggera said. Planners must determine how that will be handled prior to demolition.

Council has budgeted $250,000 for demolition and to construct a new building which will house refuse trucks and serve as a recycling storage facility.

Community Development Director Steve Westbay recently reported to council that

a bid package for the building demolition is expected to be completed in September, and "if the timing works, the building will be scrapped in October or November."





(Chris Rourke can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or at chris.rourke@gunnisontimes.com.)