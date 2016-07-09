State Historian to speak at Headwaters
Limerick to address ‘Paradox of Progress’
It’s only fitting that writers, scholars and activists throughout the high country would turn to the Colorado State Historian to gain new perspective. Patty Limerick, co-founder and director of the Center for the American West at the University of Colorado, will deliver the keynote address Friday, Sept. 9 as part of this year’s Headwaters Conference at Western State Colorado University (see related article).