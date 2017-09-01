Some city streets closed to parking

Gunnison Police issued a statement Monday afternoon indicating that due to the inclement weather, many streets will be closed to parking along the roadway until further notice.

City leaders are in the process of identifying streets within the City of Gunnison that will be signed as either "No Parking" or "Parallel Parking." Streets that have windrows are becoming too narrow for school buses, Gunnison Valley Rural Transportation Authority buses, snow plow equipment and emergency vehicles (firefighters, EMS and police). City leaders ask that visitors and residents adhere to the signage until further notice.

To monitor the situation, visit the City of Gunnison website (gunnisonco.gov) and the Gunnison Police Department's Facebook page for updates as they occur and the impacts of the snow storm on travel within the City of Gunnison.

The City of Gunnison's Public Works Department will be picking up the windrows and plowing city streets for the foreseeable future. Vehicles are subject to tow should they be in the way of emergency vehicles and snow plow equipment operators.

Per the City of Gunnison Snow Removal Ordinance, the City of Gunnison is requesting all individuals to reframe from moving snow from private property into windrows on public city streets.

The City of Gunnison and Gunnison Police Department thank residents and visitors for continued patience during the severe weather we are experiencing.