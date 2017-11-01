SNOWMAGGEDON
Wed, 01/11/2017 - 6:46pm News Staff
Historic event presents myriad of challenges
By Chris Rourke
Multiple winter storms blanketed the Gunnison Valley with several feet of snow over the last week, forcing historic school and government office closures. City and county crews labored to stay on top of accumulation — but as a result of the heavy and persistent snowfall, large windrows of snow developed in city streets, creating additional challenges for motorists.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/