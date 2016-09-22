The Sisterhood of Tri Sigma

Will Shoemaker

It was a different time.

Kissing booths and pie-in-the-face fundraisers were the highlight of campus festivals. And a vote for the title of “Mr. Muscles” in Western’s yearbook was both a source of entertainment and charity.

These were just some of the activities orchestrated by the Sigma chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma — a segment of the Greek community of sororities and fraternities, once vibrant at Western, that has since gone by the wayside.

The Sigma chapter was established in February 1925 at Western. An early alumna of the then-college, Edwyl Redding, not only wrote the music to Tri Sigma’s official song, “Stately and Royal,” but also composed the music to Western’s Alma Mater.

Tri Sigma was the last remaining Greek chapter at Western, finally folding in the mid-1980s. Many former members will reconvene this coming weekend in Gunnison as part of a reunion spurred by Western’s Homecoming. But for some former students, their time in Tri Sigma at Western was nothing short of a life-shaping experience.

“We just did so many things,” said Jan Brown Reed, a former Sigma chapter president who graduated from Western in 1974.

That included social events, floats in parades, service projects and regularly study sessions among the sisters. However, traveling to other Tri Sigma chapters and leadership conferences around the country sticks out most to Brown Reed.

She recalls one particular trip from Gunnison’s bitter cold to visit the Tri Sigma chapter at Arizona State University — and the hilarity as the sisters realized they were rolling into Phoenix bundled in down coats.

“Just the sisterhood that develops when you make crazy trips like that,” she said.

Kay Curtis Hunsaker followed in Brown Reed’s footsteps as president of Tri Sigma.

When Curtis Hunsaker returned to Western for her sophomore year in 1972, only she and Brown Reed remained as members of the chapter. Sorority officials threatened to revoke the chapter’s charter.

“Everybody had graduated,” Curtis Hunsaker recalled. “We said, ‘You give us to the spring and we will build this chapter back.’”

The duo organized a fashion show with high-profile professors as emcees, attracting throngs of students and faculty to spectate and vote for best-dressed.

Within a few months, Tri Sigma had 10 members, and by the time Curtis Hunsaker graduated in 1975, the sorority was up to nearly 30 members. During the ‘70s, Tri Sigma didn’t have a sorority house — as is common on some campuses — but occupied the top floor of Ophir Hall, with sisters living and learning together.

However, in the ensuing years, Tri Sigma at Western would fall victim to a waning Greek culture throughout the country.

When longtime Western history professor Duane Vandenbusche came to Gunnison in 1962, he recalls there being a handful of fraternities and a few more sororities than that. But in the decades that followed, “there became a lot more things to do” in the Gunnison Valley — including adventure-based outdoor sports such as mountain biking and skiing, he said.

More activity — mixed with the perception of exclusivity by sororities and fraternities and parties that involved “dangerous situations” — ultimately led to the downfall of Western’s Greek system, Vandenbusche said.

Gunnison’s Donna Bratton, a 1962 Western grad and Tri Sigma member, remembers the sorority having more than three dozen members when she attended school here. But she said she “wasn’t really sad” when the Greek community — which she believes had strayed nationally from an emphasis on academics — left Western.

Yet, Curtis Hunsaker and Brown Reed noted the importance of service and charity — including raising money for The Heart Foundation and Children’s Hospital — that is central to Tri Sigma.

They would like to see a chapter re-established at Western.

“I really think that it made us different,” Curtis Hunsaker said. “And I would love for that opportunity to come back to women at Western.”

She further noted the character-building that accompanied sisters holding each other accountable.

“The girls, we’ve realized that we have this iron rod in us that makes us steadfast,” she added. “We are people you can count on.”

Tri Sigma members plan to take part in numerous Homecoming festivities this coming weekend — including having a float in Friday’s parade and a tent at the pre-game tailgate party Saturday. They also plan to gather at Gunnison’s Econo Lodge Saturday evening for a presentation by the Tri Sigma Denver Alumni chapter President Michelle Hector.

For more information, contact Curtis Hunsaker at 720.648.0248.