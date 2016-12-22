Safety first for local students

Will Shoemaker

Times Editor

There’s little question that making healthy, informed decisions is a recipe for success.

It’s the cornerstone of the the local Choice Pass program — and also is crucial for wisely navigating the backcountry in winter. In a valley surrounded by snow-covered peaks and known for its backcountry skiing community, perhaps it was only a matter of time before those two concepts met.

The Choice Pass is offered to any middle and high school student in Gunnison, Crested Butte and Lake City schools. Students pledge to remain drug- and alcohol-free, and in exchange they receive perks from local businesses — including a discounted ski pass to Crested Butte Mountain Resort.

Backcountry know-how has long been available to Gunnison High School students in Leo Malloy’s Outdoor Education program. But opportunity was lacking for students at other schools in the district.

Project Coordinator Derek See sought to change that — recognizing that by students gaining backcountry knowledge they would be fulfilling many of the program’s goals. For example, developing leadership skills also is an objective of the Choice Pass.

“When we take them in the backcountry, it’s really teaching them how to take the information presented and make the best choices to keep them safe,” said See. “That’s a really big parallel. It also encourages positive social behavior.”

Last year, See planned simply to offer a presentation on avalanche safety for Choice Pass participants. But a parent urged that the program expand into a class and put him in touch with Irwin Guides.

See had a Level 1 avalanche course in mind for the students. Level 1 is the first step in a three-tier avalanche education system — beginning with decision-making in avalanche terrain and ending with complex snow science.

Irwin Guides General Manager Tiff Simpson was hesitant, thinking that Level 1 education would fly over the heads of middle and high school students. As a result, Irwin opted to offer the students an introduction to backcountry course — a preparatory class for Level 1.

Plans for expansion

This year is the second that Choice Pass enrollees could take the class. While it’s worked well in its first two years, local kids’ backcountry knowledge has led Irwin to consider offering a Level 1 class specifically for Choice Pass enrollees next year.

“Going into last year I don’t think I had a grasp of the skill set of the local kids,” Simpson admitted. “Just like their parents, they’ve grown up in the outdoors. They’ve been traveling in the backcountry with their parents and obviously have the skiing ability.”

The introductory course teaches kids the basics of backcountry travel — how to use their gear, what to wear and how to pack. It covers the basics of route selection and skinning technique, as well as rescue tactics, beacon operation and burial drills.

“What you need to know before you start getting into the backcountry,” Simpson clarified.

Typically, Irwin charges $250 for the two-day class. The guide company lowered the price to $115 for Choice Pass participants. Additionally, Gunnison County Substance Abuse Prevention Project and Crested Butte Snowsports Foundation chipped in a combined $35 per student, bringing the cost for each kid to $80.

Last year, about 10 kids attended the class, accompanied by about the same number of adults. This year, the number grew to 19 middle and high school students from both ends of the valley.

It started with a presentation Nov. 17 at Crested Butte Community School. Students who attended were given priority for enrolling in the course.

After classroom work on Sunday and drills with their beacons, students suited up Monday, split into three groups, fastened climbing skins to their skis and with the guidance of Irwin Guides instructors went on a tour.

Class culminates with fun

One group headed up Mt. Emmons with the objective of skiing Red Lady glades. On the route up, instructor Ross Matlock talked with the students about ways of avoiding an avalanche, the likes of which occurred the previous day in Red Lady Bowl, just to their east. They stopped and dug a pit to assess the stability of the snowpack.

Fourteen-year-old Hayden Faivre took a break along the climb to rattle off the things he learned the previous day — how to use his beacon, how to “probe” effectively in the event of a burial and what to do if multiple people are buried.

He had dabbled in backcountry skiing prior to the class but hopes to put his recently acquired knowledge to use when the timing is right.

“I really want to go up to Paradise Divide and ski up there,” he said.

Avery Bernholtz had skied Red Lady Bowl twice over the last two years and has snowcat skied at Irwin. But like most in the class, she wants to do more.

Bernholtz is drawn to the adventure of the backcountry and the fact that it’s different every time she goes out. She even enjoys the climbs.

At the end of the day, when the group reconvened at the trailhead after countless turns through creamy snow, satisfied and safe, Bernholtz noted another — for many the biggest — draw of the backcountry.

“It’s usually powder,” she said. “A lot of times the snow is a lot better than at the resort.”

(Will Shoemaker can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or editor@gunnisontimes.com.)