RTA rolls out expanded service
Wed, 11/30/2016 - 7:40pm News Staff
Strategic plan sets immediate, long-range objectives
By Alan Wartes
The Gunnison Valley Rural Transportation Authority (RTA) has begun the winter bus season armed with new funding — thanks to a tax increase passed by voters a year ago — and a brand new strategic plan, completed this fall by LSC Transportation Consultants based in Colorado Springs. The plan charts a wide range of short- and long-term goals. The most visible of them — an expanded bus schedule — has already been implemented.
