Remains found west of Gunnison identified

Authorities have determined the identity of human remains found west of Gunnison early this year.

A statement from Gunnison County Sheriff's Office released Monday indicated that the remains belong to Michael David Lewis, 54.

On Jan. 17 of this year, the Sheriff's Office was notified that hikers had discovered the remains in the Palisade cliffs area on private property. At the time, authorities indicated that they planned to more thoroughly investigate the area when snow had melted.

This week's Sheriff's Office statement reported that on May 5 while conducting a grid search of the area, officers found remnants of a billfold and identification belonging to Lewis. Then, on Sept. 19, the Sheriff's Office received confirmation through a DNA assessment that the remains are those of Lewis.

The man's last known location of residence was not indicated within the statement.

Look for more information in this week's Gunnison Country Times.