RE1J to receive extra state funding
Wed, 11/16/2016 - 7:04pm News Staff
‘Swell’ in enrollment boosts coffers, funds new hires
By Chris Rourke
A boost in enrollment in Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District will result in about $200,000 more in state funding than is reflected in its 2016-17 budget. Enrollment topped the 2,000 mark this year for the first time with an October head count of 2,059 students — 72 more students than last year and 44 more than RE1J budgeted.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/