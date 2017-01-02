The problem of too few teachers
Wed, 02/01/2017 - 6:15pm News Staff
Rep. McLachlan looks to tackle growing phenomenon
A shortage of teachers is not a new problem, especially in rural areas of our country. But a first-term Colorado lawmaker hopes to off er small ways to draw teachers to rural school districts in need of qualified educators. Still, at the local level, one school administrator wants to see action taken to address what he views as the root of the problem — inadequate state funding.
