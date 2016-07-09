Home

Price placed on disposal of mine claims

Wed, 09/07/2016 - 7:36pm News Staff
$2 million sought to prevent mining on Mt. Emmons
By Will Shoemaker
 
Peace of mind comes at a price. Crested Butte town leaders this week unveiled the cost to permanently prevent mining on nearby Mt. Emmons. Council set the wheels in motion to pose a question to voters this November, asking whether the town may incur debt of not more than $2,110,000 to achieve that outcome. It’s not a tax increase that’s being proposed. Rather, if approved, the town would issue bonds to be repaid with revenue from Crested Butte’s existing real estate transfer tax (RETT).
 

 

Gunnison Country Times

218 N. Wisconsin Street
Gunnison, CO 81230
Phone: 970-641-1414