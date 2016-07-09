Price placed on disposal of mine claims

By Will Shoemaker

Peace of mind comes at a price. Crested Butte town leaders this week unveiled the cost to permanently prevent mining on nearby Mt. Emmons. Council set the wheels in motion to pose a question to voters this November, asking whether the town may incur debt of not more than $2,110,000 to achieve that outcome. It’s not a tax increase that’s being proposed. Rather, if approved, the town would issue bonds to be repaid with revenue from Crested Butte’s existing real estate transfer tax (RETT).