Pedestrian struck by car while crossing Hwy. 50

A Gunnison man is in serious condition at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction after he was struck by a car while crossing Tomichi Avenue Thursday evening.

Gunnison Police said Robert Latimer, 62, was walking north across Tomichi — or Hwy. 50 — near the Conoco gas station when he was struck by a car.

The vehicle, police said, was driven by another Gunnison resident, Joseph Bracamonte, 21. Bracamonte was traveling east in the left lane when the accident occurred. Bracamonte remained at the scene where he and his two passengers were questioned, police said.

Latimer was transported to Gunnison Valley Hospital and then flown to St. Mary's. Police said he is employed at the Conoco station.

Bracamonte has not been charged, and the accident remains under investigation.

Police Capt. Chris Wilson said there was no evidence of impairment, texting or excessive speed on the driver's part. A blood test was administered at the scene which Wilson said is "standard procedure." Results of that test may take two weeks.

"I'm confident that we'll be able to put together exactly what happened," said Wilson. "I'm confident of that. It may take a little bit of time."

