Peace Corps Prep program comes to Western
Wed, 09/14/2016 - 6:26pm News Staff
Program aimed at grooming students for service
By Alan Wartes
It’s a perfect marriage: The rich history and experience of the Peace Corps coupled with the youth and enthusiasm of students at Western State Colorado University. This week the U.S. service organization and Western announced a new collaboration in a local chapter of the Peace Corps Prep program — designed to give students an advantage in the increasingly competitive process of becoming a Peace Corps volunteer.