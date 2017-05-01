A painter returns to his roots

Will Shoemaker

Times Editor

Seann Brackin’s art show at The Bean Coffeehouse and Eatery this month is nothing short of a homecoming.

After receiving acclaim for his work in big cities across the globe, Brackin has returned to Gunnison to exhibit his paintings in the same space that helped him launch his career 20 years ago.

From that experience a fire was lit, stoked by inspiration from local artists at the time, including Joe Lothamer, Troy Hamilton and Joe Bob Merritt. Brackin went on to paint a mural in spring 2000 that is still displayed on the wall behind The Bean. He painted another across the alley, on the back side of the Community Church which has since succumbed to the elements and has been painted over.

Later that year, Brackin left Gunnison, moving to Portland, Ore., where he earned a BFA in contemporary studio art. He then moved to Los Angeles where he acquired a MFA in contemporary studio art.

But the world is a big place, and Brackin yearned to see it. He moved to Madrid, Spain, where he lived for five years — marrying a woman named Teresa Soler, a Madrid native who quit her job as a pharmacist to become a full-time jeweler.

The couple moved to Sydney, Australia, where they lived for three years. All the while, Brackin was making and showing art. Today, his paintings are on display in L.A., Madrid and Sydney.

But Brackin’s artistic journey is rooted amid the Gunnison Valley’s hay meadows and towering peaks. Born in Wyoming, he lived in various places across the West before landing in the Gunnison Valley in 1995.

Through his youth, Brackin was drawn to art — represented in a body of work he had compiled from a sketchbook which eventually led to an invitation for a show at The Bean in 1996.

That work, Brackin said, entailed “drawing more from ancient techniques.” Today, his work represents a form of “non-objective abstraction” that Brackin calls “contemporary realism” — produced with oil paint on paper or canvas.

“My art has gone on the same journey that I have. I’ve just been making it nonstop,” Brackin explained. “Basically, I mastered realism, and that was my stamp of approval to move into non-objective, which is what I’m into now.”

Gunnison artist Hamilton recalled Brackin as “very motivated and ambitious” in the late ’90s. While Brackin credits the Gunnison man for providing influence early on his career path, Hamilton is modest about the impact he and other artists had.

“It was just a group of artists. You kind of clump together,” Hamilton explained. “It was a pretty strange field to be into in the ’90s in Gunnison. The influence was probably more from hanging out and talking about art.”

This past October, Brackin and Soler were touring cross-country when they decided to stop through Gunnison.

“I went straight to The Bean and was totally tripping out. As usual, there was a bunch of old-school artists hanging out at the bar,” Brackin recalled. “They were all people that I recognized but that I hadn’t spent that much time hanging out with before.”

One such character was Gunnison’s Bill Tintera.

Knowing that Brackin and his wife only would be in the area a short while, Tintera said, “Hey, I’ve got a show in January, you want to trade me?” Brackin remembers.

He couldn’t pass up the opportunity to show his art in the space that helped launch his career — in a community, no less, that provides open arms to all forms and experience levels of artistry. Since the invitation to return to The Bean, Brackin has spent time painting at Merritt’s South Main Studios.

He and his wife plan to return to L.A. in coming months before eventually making their way back to Madrid. But, for now, they’re enjoying their time in Gunnison.

“I’ve always loved this place. It’s a major part of who I am,” Brackin said. “My wife was born and raised in Madrid. Coming here it was such another world for her. … Everybody participates in what they want to participate in. In a city you’re kind of competing to be a part of something.”

