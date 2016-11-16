New record set for salmon eggs

By Will Shoemaker

After years of declining kokanee salmon numbers in Blue Mesa Reservoir, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) this fall set a new record for the number of eggs collected from the fish — an indication that efforts to boost the population are finally paying off. Previously, the record for egg take at Roaring Judy Hatchery north of Almont was a little more than 13 million, set in 2012. This year, CPW staff and volunteers collected more than 17 million eggs.