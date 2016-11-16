New record set for salmon eggs
Wed, 11/16/2016 - 7:01pm News Staff
CPW collects more than 17 million at hatchery
By Will Shoemaker
After years of declining kokanee salmon numbers in Blue Mesa Reservoir, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) this fall set a new record for the number of eggs collected from the fish — an indication that efforts to boost the population are finally paying off. Previously, the record for egg take at Roaring Judy Hatchery north of Almont was a little more than 13 million, set in 2012. This year, CPW staff and volunteers collected more than 17 million eggs.
