A new chapter in a lifetime of service
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 6:08pm News Staff
Swenson leaving office after 12 years as commissioner
By Alan Wartes
In less than a week, Paula Swenson will step down after 12 years as a member of the Gunnison County Board of County Commissioners. She elected not to seek another term last fall and will be replaced by incoming Commissioner John Messner. Leaving public office, however, is unlikely to be the end of civic involvement for Swenson. It’s simply not in her DNA to retire and ride off into the sunset. For example, she has agreed to serve as interim director of the Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority, where she has also been a member of the board of directors, while the organization conducts a job search.
