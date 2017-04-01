A new chapter in a lifetime of service

Swenson will step down after

12 years as a member of the

Gunnison County Board of

County Commissioners. She

elected not to seek another

term last fall and will

be replaced by incoming

Commissioner John Messner.

Leaving public office, however,

is unlikely to be the end of

civic involvement for Swenson.

It’s simply not in her DNA to

retire and ride off into the sunset.

For example, she has agreed

to serve as interim director of

the Gunnison Valley Regional

Housing Authority, where she

has also been a member of the

board of directors, while the

organization conducts a job

search.