Mine measure passes in landslide

By Chris Rourke

With overwhelming support, voters in Crested Butte have given the nod for town leaders to borrow $2.1 million in an eff ort to permanently prevent a mine on nearby Mt. Emmons. With 977 votes cast Tuesday, ballot issue 2A passed with nearly 87 percent of the vote. Th e measure allows the town to issue bonds to be repaid with revenue from Crested Butte’s real estate transfer tax.