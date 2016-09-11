Mine measure passes in landslide
Wed, 11/09/2016 - 7:13pm News Staff
CB voters move to ensure Red Lady remains unmined
By Chris Rourke
With overwhelming support, voters in Crested Butte have given the nod for town leaders to borrow $2.1 million in an eff ort to permanently prevent a mine on nearby Mt. Emmons. With 977 votes cast Tuesday, ballot issue 2A passed with nearly 87 percent of the vote. Th e measure allows the town to issue bonds to be repaid with revenue from Crested Butte’s real estate transfer tax.
