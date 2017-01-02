Miles Van Hee named Western’s AD

By Bobby Reyes

Miles Van Hee has bled crimson and slate for 27 years. First, he was a Western State Colorado University student. Van Hee donned the crimson and slate for the Mountaineer wrestling squad for four years — earning a myriad of accolades, including two All- American honors, a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) title and a NCAA Division II West Regional championship. Then, Van Hee stayed on as an assistant coach before eventually taking the helm of the wrestling program — a position he’s held for the past 20 years.