Miles Van Hee named Western’s AD
Wed, 02/01/2017 - 6:17pm News Staff
Longtime wrestling coach takes reins of Mountaineer Athletics
By Bobby Reyes
Miles Van Hee has bled crimson and slate for 27 years. First, he was a Western State Colorado University student. Van Hee donned the crimson and slate for the Mountaineer wrestling squad for four years — earning a myriad of accolades, including two All-American honors, a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) title and a NCAA Division II West Regional championship. Then, Van Hee stayed on as an assistant coach before eventually taking the helm of the wrestling program — a position he’s held for the past 20 years.
