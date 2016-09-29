Meeting demand with dead trees

Will Shoemaker

Times Editor

Anyone who says that money doesn’t grow on trees likely hasn’t visited Montrose Forest Products.

On any given day along Hwy. 50, semi-trucks drive west, carting loads of large logs from the forest. They’re bound for the Montrose mill — a facility purchased four years ago out of receivership that since then has been steadily ramping up production.

The mill is now the largest producer of lumber in Colorado. This year Montrose Forest Products will produce about 80 million board-feet of lumber. The majority is from spruce trees — 80 percent of which have been killed by the state’s bark beetle epidemic.

From 2017-21, the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests (GMUG) plans sales totaling 70,000 hundred cubic feet, or ccf, of timber annually as a result of the spruce beetle infestation. By way of comparison, between 2006 and 2011, no more than 30,000 ccf was sold on the GMUG in a given year.

Much of the beetle-killed timber lands at the Montrose mill. After delivery logs are debarked, sorted, cut, planed, baked, sealed and stamped.

The mill produces “stud” lumber — 2x4s and 2x6s — used primarily in residential construction, selling the product to contractor yards such as ProBuild and 84 Lumber.

“We’re shipping our lumber as far away as Louisiana, Kentucky — that far east all the way to the West Coast,” says Montrose Forest Products General Manager Mike Kusar.

And the entire tree is utilized in some way by the mill. Wood chips, sawdust, shavings and bark are all sold as byproducts.

“The whole hog is used, every bit of it,” Kusar says.

In fact, the mill recently acquired 80 acres adjacent to its current 80-acre facility where a wood-pellet plant is planned to be located.

‘All of this takes time’

Kusar graduated with a business degree from Western State Colorado University in 2002, after which he entered the lumber industry and began working his way up the ranks of various companies.

Eventually, a recruiter connected Kusar with the Nieman family, which purchased the Montrose mill in 2012. At that time, there was no timber under contract by the mill.

“I didn’t even know there was a sawmill here,” Kusar acknowledges. “I was concerned about beetle kill and how long this job would last, but I saw all the money they invested and saw (the Niemans) were in it long-term.”

The Niemans have invested more than $15 million in the mill since their purchase.

Shortly after the acquisition, the Montrose mill was operating an eight-hour shift, and it wasn’t uncommon for the machinery to cease for a few days due to a lack of supply.

Today, the mill is operating a 10-hour shift and 50-hour work week. It employs 90 people with another 100 who are contracted to supply timber — with a year-and-a-half’s worth of timber currently under contract.

The mill’s nine contracted logging crews deliver about 40 trucks of timber per day — from sales as far as 300 miles away across five national forests.

But those crews are under the gun. Spruce trees, for example, are only useful for 4-5 years after they’re dead, after which they become too “checked” — or cracked — to be useful for lumber.

“The earlier the Forest Service can sell them once the bugs are in them, the better for us,” Kusar explains. “All of this takes time.”

In it for the long haul

The Montrose mill has been through several owners since opening in the 1960s, and some of the facility’s current employees have been on board through many of those changes.

José Godoy has worked at the Montrose mill for 30 years.

Dennis Long worked at mills in Walden, Riverton, Wyo., Saratoga, Wyo., and in Utah prior to coming to Montrose, where he’s been for 17 years. He started working in mills out of high school and is carrying on a family tradition, of sorts. His uncle worked in the industry as well.

“I’ve got sawdust in the veins,” he jokes.

Yet, it’s dangerous work.

Long snatches a polaroid photo from a nearby piece of machinery. It shows a bloody injury that left his hand disfigured. But the longtime mill worker is lighthearted about the mishap, saying he “got in a fight with a planer.”

“I lost,” he laughs.

‘Looking to the future’

Norm Birtcher, the mill’s resource forester, has 38 years experience in forestry, logging and sawmill management in the Four Corners area.

He says numerous once-existent mills in Colorado — including in Olathe, Walden, Kremmling, Durango and Pagosa Springs — have closed in the last three decades “as a direct result of the Forest Service timber program declining.”

“And I think you can correlate that directly to the increase in fuels on the ground throughout the state, increase in fire activity and increase in beetle epidemics,” he notes.

Officials at the Montrose mill say they could handle twice as much timber as they’re currently receiving. However, U.S. Forest Service leaders say they lack the financial resources to offer more timber for sale.

“We’re constrained by two things — one, the Forest Service budget and two, environmentalist pressure,” says Birtcher.

And a consistent supply of beetle-killed timber obviously isn’t expected to last forever.

“We’re looking to the future,” Kusar says. “We may cut Ponderosa pine. … Over the next few years, we realize (spruce) is probably going to be the most offered.”