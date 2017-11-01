Managers mulling emergency feeding
Wed, 01/11/2017 - 6:51pm News Staff
Mounting snowpack spurs CPW to consider aiding deer
By Will Shoemaker
About once every decade, the Gunnison Basin experiences a winter so harsh that mule deer struggle to survive — depleting energy stores and failing to find food amid the frozen landscape. In the past, when these situations have arisen, wildlife managers have orchestrated expensive, but socially accepted, emergency feeding efforts. The question before Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is whether this will be one of those years.
