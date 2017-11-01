A look back on blizzards
Wed, 01/11/2017 - 6:53pm News Staff
By Bruce ‘Barometer’ Bartleson
Right now, on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, the official figures show we have had 32.1 inches of snowfall (and a little rain!) since Jan. 3 — and measuring 21 inches on the ground. Just for the record, other stations (like my front yard) showed 28 inches earlier today. Also for the record, the snowiest month in Gunnison history was January 1957 with 50.2 inches of snowfall. Since we have three weeks to go and more snow is predicted in the next few days — maybe we’ll beat that record?
