A look back on blizzards

Jan. 10, the official figures

show we have had 32.1 inches

of snowfall (and a little rain!)

since Jan. 3 — and measuring

21 inches on the ground. Just for

the record, other stations (like

my front yard) showed 28 inches

earlier today.

Also for the record, the

snowiest month in Gunnison

history was January 1957 with

50.2 inches of snowfall. Since

we have three weeks to go and

more snow is predicted in the

next few days — maybe we’ll

beat that record?