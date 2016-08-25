The ladies behind the blossoms

Kate Gienapp

Special to the Times

Rain or shine, you can find the Top O’ the World Garden Club tending flower beds throughout the City of Gunnison. And even though we live in one of the shortest growing seasons in a valley that’s technically “a high mountain desert,” Gunnison often finds itself burgeoning with blossoms in the summer thanks to this group of women who continue to sow the seeds.

The club maintains several planters and garden areas throughout the city, including at the Gunnison Community Center, Pioneer Museum and at the corner of Tomichi Avenue and Teller Street.

One of the planters they are most proud of is the Blue Star Memorial By-Way in Legion Park — a tribute to America’s Armed Forces. The memorial and flowers surrounding it have been tended to and maintained by the Top O’ The World Garden Club for more than 23 years, explains Karen Edstrom, chairman of the committee for civic beautification.

This year, the club took on another outdoor space, tending to the flower beds outside of the Community Center.

“Just to try to keep ourselves active, so this is why we took on more of the public gardens,” explains Edstrom.

Edstrom has been gardening in collaboration with the City of Gunnison for years, and works closely with the Director of Parks and Recreation Dan Ampietro to maintain Gunnison’s gardens.

However, the group does much more than garden— and continues to contribute to the community long after the summer season ends.

“We have a booth at the Sugar Plum Festival and then we also have a plant sale in the spring,” says Edstrom.

The group, which is mostly comprised of women, enjoys staying both busy and social with crafts and fundraisers in the fall.

Currently, there are about 19 members in the club — 12 of whom are active — and they are always looking for new members to help, says President Sue Van Houten.

“We like young people,” she laughs.

In the first week of June the club also hosts a plant sale, mostly perennials, to raise money for the community, explains Van Hauten.

Some of that money goes to purchasing plants and flowers for the community. Additionally, they donate $1,000 to Mountain Roots Food Project and a $1,000 scholarship to graduating high school seniors.

“In the fall, we work on making dried flower crafts like plates and candle holders and such that we sell along with rum balls at the Sugar Plum Festival in November,” says Van Houten.

The group also travels to various greenhouses around the state and enjoys tours of botanical gardens as well, says Van Houten.

And it should come as no surprise that the simple love of flowers provides both pleasure and pride to this group of women.

“Delphinium, they're my favorite,” says Van Houten.

If you would like to be involved with the Top O’ the World Garden Club, contact Van Houten at 970.641.2677 for more information.