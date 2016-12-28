Judah the jack highlights the holidays
Wed, 12/28/2016 - 6:12pm News Staff
Senior Care Center visited by ‘delightful’ donkey Christmas Eve
The story of the birth of Jesus, celebrated around the world every Christmas, might have gone differently without one humble character — the donkey who carried Mary many miles to Bethlehem. Likewise, Christmas this year would have been less bright at Gunnison’s Senior Care Center without the big-hearted presence of
