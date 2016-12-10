Infrastructure top on the city’s list of priorities

By Chris Rourke

With a new city manager and next year's budget discussions looming, Gunnison City Council has defined new priorities for the next eight months — and at the top of the list is stewardship of the city's infrastructure. A draft strategic plan presented to council this week is the result of a retreat among city leaders last month, facilitated by Crested Butte South-based firm Managing Results LLC. The draft plan is intended to provide direction for the 2017 budget and work on the part of staff in the coming year.