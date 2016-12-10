Home

Infrastructure top on the city’s list of priorities

Wed, 10/12/2016 - 8:03pm News Staff
Plan expected to drive budget process in coming months
By Chris Rourke
 
With a new city manager and next year's budget discussions looming, Gunnison City Council has defined new priorities for the next eight months — and at the top of the list is stewardship of the city's infrastructure. A draft strategic plan presented to council this week is the result of a retreat among city leaders last month, facilitated by Crested Butte South-based firm Managing Results LLC. The draft plan is intended to provide direction for the 2017 budget and work on the part of staff in the coming year.
 

Gunnison Country Times

218 N. Wisconsin Street
Gunnison, CO 81230
Phone: 970-641-1414