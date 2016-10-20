Hwy. 133 to remain closed for days

Crews continue rock scaling on Hwy. 133 in northern Gunnison County. A rockslide Wednesday deposited more than 100 tons of debris on the highway causing extensive damage to the roadway surface and adjacent concrete barrier.

The slide occurred Wednesday morning around 8:15 a.m. at the north end of Paonia Reservoir at mile point 29.5. No vehicles were involved in the incident.

Colorado Department of Transportation's (CDOT) Geohazard unit is working today with the contractor to determine the extent of rock scaling operations needed to mitigate any future events and protect the safety of crews and the traveling public. Yenter Companies, Inc. has mobilized equipment to the site and once rock scaling operations are complete the contractor will begin downsizing and hauling debris from the site. Crews are shooting for a possible Saturday opening of the highway.

Hwy. 133, in this area, is used by more than 1,100 vehicles per day, of which 6.3 percent are trucks. Identified detour routes utilizing I-70 to the north and Hwy. 50 to the south have been implemented. The detours can add up to three additional hours of travel.

